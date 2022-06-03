Andhra Pradesh: two held, 11 bikes recovered in Rajamahendravaram
The Rajamahendravaram city police on Friday arrested two youths on the charge of stealing 11 two-wheelers in the city. According to North Zone DSP J.V. Santosh, the accused have been identified as G. Naveen and Y. Satyanarayana of Rajamahendravaram city. The police have recovered the two wheelers and registered a case against the accused. Investigation is on.
