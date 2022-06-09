Andhra Pradesh: Two golden thrones to replace existing ones at Tirumala temple

E-tenders for the ₹3.61-crore project to be called on June 25; pure gold weighing 7.150 kg likely to be used

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to make ready two gold ‘simhasanams’ (thrones) for use at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here at a cost of ₹3.61 crore.

The new ‘simhasanams’ will be used in the ‘Kalyanotsavam’, a ritual observed every day inside the temple.

The decision comes in the wake of both the thrones now being used reaching a state of dilapidation.

‘Kalyanotsavam’ is considered a prayer, and devotees attach immense significance to the ritual. Sensing the vast reverence attached to it, the TTD has decided to take up the work on a priority basis.

As part of the work, the TTD has resolved to provide gold covering to the copper design sheets of the two new wooden thrones already kept primed for the purpose.

According to estimates, 7.150 kg pure gold is likely to go into the making of the new thrones, in addition to 380 kg copper sheets and 28 kg brass sheets.

“Modalities for early completion of the project are being worked out”Nageswara RaoTTD Chief Engineer

The TTD has also resolved to draw the required gold from its treasury and copper from its existing stock of jewellery. It has authorised the engineering officials to invite e-tenders for taking up the ambitious project, and ensure supply of required brass and paying of the labor charges, including the mandatory GST.

The decision to draw gold from the treasury has been taken in accordance with Rule No. 132, which empowers the Executive Officer to make any jewel or ‘vahanam’ by utilising gold or silver available with it for use at the temples under its fold with prior permission of the board of trustees.

“The modalities for early completion of the project are being worked out, and tenders for the works will be invited on June 25,” TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao told The Hindu.