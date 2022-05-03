Andhra Pradesh: Two girls feared drowned in Godavari near Rajamahendravaram

Incident had occurred while they were taking bath after running practice

Two girls reportedly drowned in river Godavari on Tuesday at Pitchuka Lanka under Atreyapuram police limits in East Godavari district. The two have been identified as Relangi Rajyalakshmi (22) and Jutta Sridevi (23) of Rajamahendravaram.

The incident occurred while they were taking bath in the Godavari reportedly after completion of their routine running practice on the river bank.

The girls had been practicing running on the river bank at Pitchuka Lanka for over a year. On Tuesday, they completed their running practice and were believed to be drowned while taking bath later, the Atreyapuram police said.

The body of Jutta Sridevi, who was waiting for results of Home Guard recruitment, has been retrieved. A search is still progress to trace the body of Rajyalakshmi. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.