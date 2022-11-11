Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: two get life imprisonment in murder case in Kakinada

A local court on Friday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in a murder case under Kakinada police station limits.

According to an official release issued by Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu, P. Nagalakshmi and her boyfriend K. Radhakrishna have been convicted in the murder case. 

Nagalakshmi, with the support of her boyfriend, had eliminated her husband P. Suryanarayana (29), who was found dead in an agriculture field. 

The local court has also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the two convicted and also sentenced them to three years of additional imprisonment for hushing up the evidence.


