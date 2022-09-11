Andhra Pradesh: Two die, three injured in road mishap at Talupula cross

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 11, 2022 19:22 IST

The mangled remains of an SUV that met with an accident at Talupula Crossroads in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Two persons of a family died while six others were injured when the SUV that they were travelling in hit an APSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction on NH 716G at Talupula Crossroad (Batrepalli) on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Salma(23) and Tahsin(7).

Eight persons of a family, hailing from Kadiri, were on their way to Gandikota for a picnic when the accident took place, said Talupula Sub Inspector.

Support our reporting.
Three of them, who were seriously injured, were shifted to Bengaluru for treatment, while three others, who suffered minor injuries, are out of danger, the SI added. 

The SUV and bus were severely damaged in the accident. The police rushed to the spot and removed the vehicles to allow the flow of traffic. 

