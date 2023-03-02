ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Two-day Global Investors’ Summit begins in Vizag on February 3

March 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Over 6,000 delegates from 26 countries have confirmed their participation

V. Kamalakara Rao

All roads will lead to Andhra University Engineering College grounds here, where the much-awaited two-day Andhra Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023 is scheduled to begin on February 3 (Friday).

Over 6,000 delegates from 26 countries have confirmed their participation. The State government is believed to have spent nearly ₹250 crore, including ₹100 crore for beautification of the city, for the event.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived here on February 2 (Thursday) for the summit.

He is scheduled to reach the GIS venue to inaugurate it at 9.10 a.m. on Friday. The inaugural session will be followed by one-to-one discussions with investors and entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, a few Ministers who visited the venue lauded the arrangements made for the event.

“About 89% of the participating investors have evinced interest in signing MoUs at the summit,” Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that the State would attract nearly ₹2 lakh crore investments during the event.

“Steps will be taken to provide special concessions in the State GST to eligible investors,” said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

