Andhra Pradesh: two constables suspended for ‘accepting’ bribe to grant station bail in Eluru

Two constables of Eluru II town police station have been suspended for allegedly taking bribe to grant a station bail in a road accident case in the Eluru district. The constables have been identified as B. Venkata Suryanarayana and M. Kanakarao.

Speaking to The Hindu, Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma has said, “An inquiry has been ordered into the issue based on a petition filed by the victim. The two constables have received money through an online payment gateway a few months ago. The duo have been suspended.”