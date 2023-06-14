ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Two children among four injured as school bus falls into gorge in Srikakulam district

June 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The driver and cleaner of the bus are among the injured; the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep curve

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, who included two children, received minor injuries when a private school bus with 12 pupils and four others onboard, fell into a gorge while negotiating a steep curve at Purushottapuram village under Sarubujjili police station limits in Srikakulam district on June 14 (Wednesday).

The driver and cleaner of the bus were among those who suffered minor injuries, while the remaining escaped with simple injuries.

As per the police, the bus picked up the students at Purushottapuram and was heading to Rottavalasa when the accident took place. A few residents rushed to the spot and rescued the students from the gorge that was about eight metres deep.

“The fitness of the bus is fine and the driver has valid licence, and the vehicle is not overcrowded. We are awaiting a complaint from any of the victims to register an FIR,” said Sub-Inspector Krishna Prasad.

