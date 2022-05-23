Andhra Pradesh: Two B. Pharmacy students drown at Manginapudi beach
A third person managed to swim to safety
Two B. Pharmacy students, K. Pujitha (21) and Prameela Rani Jasmin (22), of West Godavari district, drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Manginapudi beach in Krishna district on Monday.
Another student, Asha Jyothi, who came to the beach along with the two girls, managed to swim for safety.
The victim, Pujitha, hailing from Parasupeta in Machilipatnam town, and Prameela, of Pippara village, near Bhimavaram, came to meet their friend Asha Jyothi.
The three students came to Manginapudi beach and while taking a bath, Prameela and Pujitha were carried away by the high tides. They were studying at a private college in Bhimavaram, police said. Bandar Taluka police registered a case and took up an investigation.
