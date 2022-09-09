Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested in double murder case in Bapatla

Accused killed couple and decamped with gold earrings on November 19, 2021

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 09, 2022 20:13 IST

The Bapatla police have arrested two persons in connection with the double murder case reported from Poosapadu village in Inkollu mandal in November 2021. The accused have been remanded.

The accused have been identified as Kuchipudi Rajakumar and Kancharla Praveen Kumar. The police seized the stolen property including two gold earrings.

According to police, assailants gained entry into the house of Rama Tulsamma at Pusapadu village of Inkollu mandal on November 19, 2021. They murdered Tulsamma and her husband Hanumantha Rao. They decamped with earrings after cutting off ears of Tulsamma. Acting on a complaint, a case was registered and investigation began. The police described the case as a ‘murder for gain’.

During a review of pending cases, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal took cognisance of the case and formed a special team comprising Inkollu Circle CI D. Ranganath, SI Sk. Naib Rasul led by Chirala DSP P. Sreekanth.

The team used technology and gathered more evidence and recorded statements of the complainants and witnesses. It inferred that the assailants were known to Anita, daughter of Tulsamma.

The main accused, Kuchipudi Raja Kumar, reportedly confessed before the police that he had known Anita for the past several years. Kuchipudi Raja Kumar reportedly said he was jealous as Anita was moving in with another person and Tulasamma had supported her daughter. Irked over this, he had decided to eliminate Tulasamma and her husband.

