ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested in chit fund case sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on remand

May 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Assistant Registrar of Chits submits a report alleging financial irregularities pertaining to the 29 payments made in cash

The Hindu Bureau

Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited Directors (JCFPL) Adireddi Srinivas (Vasu) and Adireddi Appa Rao have been sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on remand on Sunday night reportedly in connection with the mismatch of details pertaining to transactions worth ₹7.08 crore. Mr. Srinivas is the husband of Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddi Bhavani and TDP State Secretary. 

ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Rajamahendravaram City MLA’s husband among two arrested in chit fund case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the duo after Assistant Registrar of Chits (Kakinada) Korni Vara Prasad unearthed the alleged financial irregularities pertaining to the 29 payments made in cash.  Mr. Vara Prasad submitted the investigation report to the CID on April 29, stating that the ‘wrong declaration of facts’ pertaining to the 29 payments had been found during the investigation.  

Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent Srirama Raja Rao told The Hindu on Monday that “Adireddi Srinivas and Adireddy Appa Rao have been admitted to the Central Prison at 1.30 a.m. on Sunday. They are on a 14-day remand in the Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited case.” On the night of Sunday, the CID authorities produced the accused before a local court in Kakinada.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US