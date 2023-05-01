HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested in chit fund case sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on remand

Assistant Registrar of Chits submits a report alleging financial irregularities pertaining to the 29 payments made in cash

May 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited Directors (JCFPL) Adireddi Srinivas (Vasu) and Adireddi Appa Rao have been sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on remand on Sunday night reportedly in connection with the mismatch of details pertaining to transactions worth ₹7.08 crore. Mr. Srinivas is the husband of Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddi Bhavani and TDP State Secretary. 

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the duo after Assistant Registrar of Chits (Kakinada) Korni Vara Prasad unearthed the alleged financial irregularities pertaining to the 29 payments made in cash.  Mr. Vara Prasad submitted the investigation report to the CID on April 29, stating that the ‘wrong declaration of facts’ pertaining to the 29 payments had been found during the investigation.  

Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent Srirama Raja Rao told The Hindu on Monday that “Adireddi Srinivas and Adireddy Appa Rao have been admitted to the Central Prison at 1.30 a.m. on Sunday. They are on a 14-day remand in the Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited case.” On the night of Sunday, the CID authorities produced the accused before a local court in Kakinada.

