Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested for ‘murder’ of couple in Nellore

S. Murali NELLORE
September 01, 2022 21:42 IST

The Nellore Police have cracked the mysterious murder of a couple with the arrest of two persons and seizure of ₹83,000 from them.

“It was a murder for gain by M. Sivakumar alias Siva (26) who was working in an eatery being run by the deceased, V. Krishna Rao and his associate K. Ramakrishna (22),” Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao said on Thursday.

A special team that probed the case arrested the duo from Siva’s house on Wednesday, the SP said.

“Siva did not turn up when the police questioned the employees of the eatery. The police kept a close watch on Siva and tracked his mobile phone. Addicted to vices, Siva, along with his relative Ramkrishna, allegedly conspired to amass the daily collection from the house of the deceased, he said.

The accused, in an inebriated condition, went to the house of Krishna Rao at Ashoknagar, near Vedayapalem on August 28. They knew that Siva’s wife Sunitha would keep the house open late in the night for return of her husband. The accused allegedly broke open the iron safe and cupboards in the house and took away ₹1.60 lakh in cash. Then they allegedly assaulted the woman and then Siva who returned home by then, the SP said.

Siva allegedly kept ₹70,000 with him and gave ₹90,000 to Ramakrishna. He gave ₹45,000 to his wife saying that he had raised a loan from a private money lender.

The accused had made duplicate keys of the house of Krishna Rao and made a vain bid to commit theft earlier, the SP added.

