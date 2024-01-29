Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Corporation chairman seeks OBC status for community across State

January 29, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Corporation chairman Mamidi Srikanth on January 29 urged National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir to ensure that people belonging to the Turpu Kapu community from across Andhra Pradesh have the Other Backward Classes (OBC) status since reservation was confined only the families living in North Andhra region.

Speaking to media in Srikakulam, he said that families of the community were living in all districts and confining the reservation facility to certain areas was leading to injustice as youngsters who could not use the benefits when applying for NEET, JEE advanced and other national level examinations.

Mr. Srikanath said that the OBC status was essential as it would help unemployed youth to get jobs in Central Government jobs, Railways and Public Sector Units.

AP State Turpu Kapu Employees Union’s State President Balaga Malleswara Rao said that a delegation of employees would meet the BC Commission in New Delhi to pursue the matter since the OBC reservation would be useful for the youngsters ahead of the national-level examinations which are scheduled to take place in March and April, 22024.

