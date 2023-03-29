ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Tulasi Reddy leads ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ in support of Rahul Gandhi

March 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
Congress activists during the ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ organised in support of Rahul Gandhi, in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Congress party activists led by party state Media Cell chairman N. Tulasi Reddy, on Wednesday, held ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ here to drum up support for their beleaguered leader Rahul Gandhi who they allege was undemocratically disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a defamation case of 2019 for his ‘‘Modi surname’‘ remark.

Dr. Reddy, after paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, along with party district president Eda Sudhakar Reddy, on the busy Gandhi Road here, said that the Congress party would, ”in peoples court expose the ulterior political motives of the Narendra Modi Government which could not face the persistent questioning on the Adani group and its alleged links to the ruling party in Lok Sabha’‘.

The Congress party would persist with its demand for a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue, Dr. Reddy said, adding that the saffron party was unable to digest the growing popularity of Mr. Rahul Gandhi following his ‘‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’‘.

CONNECT WITH US