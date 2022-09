The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD)’s Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA) has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification from the International Organization for Standardization(ISO) for its efficiency in organising training programmes to different categories of workforce of the TTD.

Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi handed over the certificate to SVETA Director Prashanti.