Andhra Pradesh: TTD’s SV Arts college bags NAAC A+ recognition

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 14, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara(SV) Arts College has bagged A+ grade from the UGC’s National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).

College Principal N. Narayanamma, led by Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and Devasthanam Educational Officer C. Govindarajan, formally met the TTD Executive Office A.V. Dharma Reddy and apprised him of the development.

Congratulating the educational administrators on the achievement, Mr. Dharma Reddy also hailed Ms. Sada Bhargavi for donning the leadership role in improving the academic infrastructure in the educational institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD)’s Sri Padmavati Women’s Degree and PG College also achieved the A+ grade recently.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Dharma Reddy advised all the other institutions to draw inspiration from the two colleges and set the bar higher to improve their standards of education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app