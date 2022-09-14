Andhra Pradesh: TTD’s SV Arts college bags NAAC A+ recognition

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara(SV) Arts College has bagged A+ grade from the UGC’s National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).

College Principal N. Narayanamma, led by Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and Devasthanam Educational Officer C. Govindarajan, formally met the TTD Executive Office A.V. Dharma Reddy and apprised him of the development.

Congratulating the educational administrators on the achievement, Mr. Dharma Reddy also hailed Ms. Sada Bhargavi for donning the leadership role in improving the academic infrastructure in the educational institutions.

It may be recalled that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD)’s Sri Padmavati Women’s Degree and PG College also achieved the A+ grade recently.

Mr. Dharma Reddy advised all the other institutions to draw inspiration from the two colleges and set the bar higher to improve their standards of education.