Andhra Pradesh: TTD will procure organic farm products in higher quantities for use in temple, says Executive Officer

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and MARKFED Managing Director P.S. Pradyumna felicitating a progressive farmer at the meeting organised with organic farmers from all districts, in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management has reiterated its resolve to procure organic farm products in higher quantities in future for use in its temples.

Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy announced this at the meeting organised by the TTD, MARKFED and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) here on Friday with organic farmers drawn from across the State.

The TTD has so far purchased 2,500 tons of pulses after testing the same in national laboratories that certified them as ‘pesticide-free’. In 2022, the TTD trust board decided to buy 16,000 tons of 12 organic products through RySS for ‘Srivari Anna Prasadam’ and also donated over 2,000 cattle to such farmers. Mr. Dharma Reddy called upon the organic farmers to improve the soil fertility by extensively using cow dung and urine to transform the State into a leader in organic farming.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Payment within 15 days’

MARKFED Managing Director P.S. Pradyumna pointed out that all procurements were being made in a transparent manner by avoiding middlemen and ensuring payment to the farmers within 15 days all this by simultaneously ensuring uninterrupted supply to the TTD throughout the year. He recalled the introduction of a separate mobile app developed to facilitate the organic farmers check the status of payment and quantity of produce available etc.

RySS Executive Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar said the samstha played the supervisory role in the raising of organic crops by the farmers and lauded the TTD for offering 15% above the MARKFED’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) to encourage organic farming. Several organic farmers, who came from the 24 districts, narrated their experiences, while Mr. Dharma Reddy felicitated some of the achievers among them.

Joint Executive Officer S. Bhargavi, RySS CEO Rama Rao and TTD General Manager (Marketing) Subramaniam took part.