Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: TTD to release September quota of virtual arjitha seva tickets on July 21

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA July 19, 2022 20:12 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 20:12 IST

The arjitha sevas (virtual participation) tickets pertaining to Kalyanotsavam, Brahmotsavam, Unjal and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas for the month of September will be released online at 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 21).

Devotees can avail themselves of the darshan of the presiding deity at the hill temple in one year from the date of taking part in the seva virtually.

The TTD has already earmarked a quota of 5,500 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 each for the benefit of such devotees every month.

According to PRO T. Ravi, devotees can reserve the darshan slots online on any date of their choice by providing the details of the virtual seva tickets without remitting any additional amount.

