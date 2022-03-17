Andhra Pradesh: TTD to release online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets on March 20

The sevas will resume at the Tirumala temple from April 1

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has resolved to release the online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets on March 20 .

The decision was taken as part of its commitment to resume the performance of Arjitha Sevas inside the hill temple from April 1. It is after a gap of two years that the devotees will be allowed to take part in the Arjitha Sevas.

Primarily it had been decided to release the tickets pertaining to April, May and June.

While the tickets of the much sought-after rituals like Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana, Astadala Padapadmaradhana, Nija Pada darshan would be made available under the ‘electronic dip’ system, the Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva and Brahmotsavams tickets could be booked directly by the devout on TTD official website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in on first-come-first-serve basis.

Devotees who wish to take part in the electronic dip system should enroll themselves on the official web portal between March 20 to 22.

The names of the devotees allotted with the tickets would be notified on the website after 10 a.m. on March 22 and also shall be kept informed by way of SMS and e-mail following which the remittance of cost should be made within two days.

The TTD also made it categorically clear that it had suspended the performance of certain Arjitha Sevas on festive days such as e Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami, Annual Vasanthotsavams, Padmavati Parinayotsavam and Jyestabhishekam enlisted during the three-month period and urged the devotees to invariably carry either COVID negative certificate or the two dose vaccination certificate along with them during their pilgrimage to the town.