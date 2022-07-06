Andhra Pradesh: TTD to release online darshan tickets for September on July 7

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD ) has resolved to release the online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets (of ₹300 each) for the month of September at 9 a.m. on July 7.

Similarly, the online booking of cottages and guest houses, in addition to the virtual seva tickets, pertaining to July 12, 15 and 17 will be made available on July 8.

Meanwhile, the TTD on Wednesday released the online quota of SED tickets for July 12, 15 and 17.