Andhra Pradesh: TTD to cancel special, privileged darshan during Brahmotsavams

July 28, 2022 19:33 IST

Only ‘Sarva Darshan’ will be allowed during the nine-day annual event

In a major decision, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has resolved to implement only ‘sarva darshan’ during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara and cancel all other formats of special and privileged darshans.

The decision was taken amid huge expectations of a massive turnout in the pilgrim crowd as the festival would be organised in public. The annual event was confined to the inner portals of the hill temple during the last two years due to COVID pandemic.

Speaking to media after presiding over a coordination meeting with the District Collector Venkataramana Reddy and Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday said that the ₹300 special entry darshan (SED) tickets along with other formats like SriVani, physically challenged and senior citizens, NRIs and parents with infants would not be entertained during the festival period.

No referral letters of any VIP would be accepted. However, VIPs who fall under protocol category would be accorded the treatment they deserve.

Important events

The festival would commence with Dwajarohanam on September 27 and conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 5 . In between Garuda Seva, coinciding with the third Saturday of the auspicious Tamil Peratasi month, will be observed on October 1 and Rathotsavam on October 4.

All the departmental heads should contribute their best and strive for the smooth conduct of the festival Mr. Dharma Reddy said. Besides maintaining required buffer stock of laddus that had a great demand from the devout, there would be uninterrupted supply of anna prasadams and emphasis on the maintenenace of hygiene atop the temple town.

Security

Fool-proof security arrangements would be in place to meet any kind of exigency arising out of the situation and the TTD’s vigilance and security personnel would work in co-ordination with district police.

First aid-clinics would be set up at all the vital points and ambulances would be kept ready. The services of over 3,500 Srivari Sevaks would be utilised during the event.

JEOs Sada Bharghavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CEO SVBC Shanmukha Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao , head priests of the temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, Govindaraja Deekshitulu, Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu were present.