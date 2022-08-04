Andhra Pradesh: TTD to augment accommodation facilities for Brahmotsavams

A buffer stock of 9 lakh laddus will be maintained during the Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, says TTD official. | Photo Credit: File photo

August 04, 2022 21:48 IST

Two-wheelers will not be allowed on ghat roads on October 1, says TTD Chairman

Pilgrims visiting the hill town during the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara temple will be given more priority, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has said. The TTD has cancelled all other formats of darshan and decided to allow only Sarva Darshan during the festival, scheduled to begin on September 27. Advertisement Advertisement Briefing the media after chairing a high-level review meeting with the TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Tirupati Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy and police officials on Thursday, Mr. Subba Reddy said that as part of augmenting the accommodation facilities, it has been decided to set up temporary sheds at Tirumala and Tirupati. Free annadanam services will be extended to every pilgrim and parking lots will be identified on the Outer Ring Road. Two-wheelers will not be allowed to ply on the ghat roads on the day of Garuda Seva on October 1. A buffer stock of 9 lakh laddus will be maintained and girijan artists will be bestowed with an opportunity to perform during the daily processions of the deity. COVID-19 protocols The TTD Chairman also appealed to the devotees to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks during their visit to Tirumala.

