Andhra Pradesh: TTD to allow devotees to have a closer glimpse of ‘Garuda Seva’

Arrangements are being made to allow the devotees to pass on either side of the ‘Garuda Vahanam’, says Executive Officer

For the first time in recent history, devotees will be allowed to have darshan of ‘Garuda Vahana’ from close proximity.

Devotees will be allowed to pass on either side of the ‘vahanam’ in two lines to enable them to have a closer glimpse of the deity.

The ‘Garuda Seva’, which is normally performed on the fifth day of the Brahmotsavams, is slated on October 1.

Addressing the media, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday said that it was a practice on the part of the devotees to give ‘harati’ to the deity on various ‘vahanams’ at all the four corners of the ‘mada streets’ during the Brahmotsavams.

As the ‘Garuda Seva’ this year is coinciding with the second Saturday of Tamil ‘Peratasi’ month, the TTD is expecting a huge turnout, particularly from Tamil Nadu.

To enable large number of devotees have a closer glimpse of the imperial procession, the TTD has resolved to replace the system of giving ‘harati’ by allowing the devotees pass by the ‘Garuda Vahanam’.

“Calculations reveal that at least five devotees can pass on either side of the vahanam by the time a devotee offers harati,” he said, and added that the move would enable at least 10,000 devotees have darshan of Garuda Vahana Seva at every corner.

Mr. Reddy, who went round the ‘mada streets’ along with DIG Ravi Prakash, said elaborate arrangements were in place to enable around 3 lakh devotees witness the procession.

A special queue was also set up in front of the Anna Prasadam Complex to provide vahana darshan to the devotees.

He reiterated that the TTD Trust Board dispensed with the all paid darshan formats, be it VIP break darshan or ₹300, or SriVani, with an intention to accord top priority to common pilgrims during the nine-day festival.

Tirumala has been registering footfalls between 55,000 to 65,000 a day since the commencement of the festival on September 27.