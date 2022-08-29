Andhra Pradesh: TTD takes up maintenance of eight major roads in Tirupati

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to take up the development and maintenance of eight major roads in Tirupati that are widely used by pilgrims arriving in the town for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The eight roads are: the ones from SV Oriental College to Nandi Circle and from thereon to Alipiri, the road from Rayalcheruvu to Chittoor joining at Thummalagunta junction, Khadi Colony to Vinayak Nagar, Tiruchanur to Marketing Yard Junction (near Urban Hut) Town Club to Alipiri, Tiruchanur junction to MR Palli (Annamaiah Marg) and the road from second choultry to Annamaiah Marg.

The roads, hitherto being maintained by the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC), will now be maintained by the TTD for a period of five years.

The TTD had already maintained nine major roads in Tirupati between 2015 and 2020. It had handed them back to the TMC and R&B after the stipulated time period terminated.

After a gap of two years, Tirupati legislator B. Karunakar Reddy, on the request of TMC authorities, approached the TTD with a fresh appeal to accept the responsibility, to which, the TTD responded positively.

The TTD also agreed to bear the expenses relating to the civil and electrical maintenance that aggregate to ₹103.91 lakh a year, in addition to the expenses(₹350 lakh) for taking up the renewal of BT coating works once in three-to-four years.

The undertaking by Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited(TSCCL), which has taken up the construction of the six-km-long Srinivasa Sethu project, to take care of the maintenance, repairs and improvements costs along the entire stretch from Nandi circle to Marketing Yard Junction, through which the flyover passes, for the next five years has come as a breather to TTD.