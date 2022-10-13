Andhra Pradesh: TTD signs a MOU with IOCL for setting up biogas plant at Tirumala

G.P. SHUKLA October 13, 2022 20:13 IST

The plant proposed in two acres at a cost of about ₹12 crore will generate an estimated 1.6 metric tonnes of biogas

The biogas produced at the plant will be used for preparation of food at Matru Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex, says TTD officials. | Photo Credit: File photo

The plant proposed in two acres at a cost of about ₹12 crore will generate an estimated 1.6 metric tonnes of biogas

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for setting up a biogas plant at Tirumala. The plant would be set up in two acres at an estimated cost of about ₹12 crore, as a part of the Swachh Bharat campaign. The project cost will be shared by both the stakeholders. According to estimates, about 35 tonnes of garbage is produced atop the temple town on a daily basis and setting up of the plant would help generate 1.6 metric tonnes of gas, which will be used in preparation of food at the Matru Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam (free meals) Complex. TTDs Superintendent Engineer–II Jagadeeshwar Reddy and IOCL Executive Director Anil kumar exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of ONGC CGM Suryanarayana Raju, General Manager Subramanyam, Executive Engineer Srihari and other officials.



Our code of editorial values