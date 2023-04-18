Andhra Pradesh: TTD rubbishes social media post on ‘diversion of 50 kg gold’

April 18, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has rubbished the allegation that 50 kg of gold meant for gold plating works has been diverted, and termed the post doing the rounds in the social media as fake.

The TTD was responding to the charges made by Lalit Kumar, a representative of the Hindu Janashakti, and Karate Kalyani, president of Adipatla Kalapeetham, that 50 kg gold kept ready for gold plating works was taken away from the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple.

The TTD said that the Old Huzur office building, near the Sri Govindaraja temple, where the gold plating works were progressing, was under CCTV surveillance and tight security was in place to prevent such attempts.

“The allegation that the gold plating work has been given away to a person of another faith, which is the reason for it being siphoned off as being circulated in the social media, is baseless and unfortunate,” the TTD said in a press release.

The TTD had also warned of initiating legal action against those trying to malign the image of the temple management with such unsubstantiated posts.