Andhra Pradesh: TTD resumes issuance of Divya Darshan tokens for pilgrims trekking up to Tirumala

April 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

In all, 15,000 tokens will be provided daily on both the footpaths leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

A view of the Anand Nilayam and Maha Gopuram of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday resumed the issuance of Divya Darshan tokens on both its footpaths leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The issuance of tokens was discontinued in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With requests pouring in for the revival of the system, which was advantageous to the devotees reaching the temple town on foot, the TTD decided to resume it on an experimental basis.

Accordingly, about 10,000 tokens would be provided at the Gali Gopuram situated halfway on the Alipiri footpath and 5,000 tokens on the Srivari Mettu trekking route from the side of Srinivasa Mangapuram every day.

