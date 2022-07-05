Andhra Pradesh: TTD plans to build Kalyana Mandapam in Nunna

Officials inspect five-acre land acquired by govt. for housing scheme

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to build a Kalyana Mandapam at Nunna near here.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has asked the officials to prepare estimates for the construction of a Kalyana Mandapam in NTR district. The TTD engineering department has prepared an estimate of ₹2 crore for the purpose.

The Andhra Pradesh government acquired 5 acres in 2006 for the Indiramma Housing scheme. But, the land was not used for the same.

Meanwhile, the local residents submitted a representation to Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, urging him to take necessary steps to construct a Kalyana Mandapam.

The MP sent a proposal to the TTD Chairman, requested him to sanction a Kalyana Mandapam. Mr. Subba Reddy directed the TTD engineering department to inspect the said land and submit a report within a week.

The TTD engineering officials, who inspected the land on Tuesday, found it suitable for construction of the Kalyana Mandapam. They are likely to submit a report within a week. Then the TTD Trust Board has to approve the proposal.