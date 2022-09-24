Andhra Pradesh: TTD perform ‘Srinivasa Kalyanams’ in U.K. and other European countries

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its ambitious mission of promoting ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharma’, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to perform ‘Srinivasa Kalyanams’ in the U.K. and other European countries.

The decision comes in the wake of instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to spread the glory of Lord Venkateswara overseas.

As per the itinerary, the ‘kalyanams’ will be performed at Basingstoke in the U.K. on October 15, Manchester (October 16), Belfast in northern Ireland (October 22) and Dublin (October 23).

The ‘kalyanams’ will also be performed in other European countries such as Zurich in Switzerland (October 29); Amsterdam in Netherlands (October 30); Frankfrut in Germany (November 5); Paris in France (November 6); London (November 12); and Edinburg in Scotland (November 13).

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy says the programme will be carried out in coordination of various Telugu associations in the U.K. and Europe on the lines of the one organised in the U.S. in June this year.