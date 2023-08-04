HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: TTD mulls online tracking system to know status of refund of caution deposit amounts

The TTD accepts an amount equivalent to the rent of cottage / suite in the form of caution deposit, which is credited back into the bank accounts of the pilgrims after they vacate the accommodation

August 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating introducing an online tracking system in the refund of caution deposits, which it accepts from the devotees during the allotment of cottages and guest houses.

The TTD accepts an amount equivalent to the rent of cottage / suites in the form of caution deposit, which is credited back into the bank accounts of the pilgrims after they vacate the accommodation provided to them. Certain identified national banks are entrusted with the task of crediting back the caution deposit amounts.

Briefing the media on August 4 (Friday), TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the online tracking system would be akin to the software used by various courier services (to know the status of consignments), the Railways, and several airlines to refund the amounts.

The pilgrims would be provided with a tracking, or reference number, during the allotment of cottages, and the same could be used to know the status of the refund of caution deposits on the TTD website.

This has become necessary for the TTD in view of the complaints of delay in the crediting of the caution deposits.

The TTD, however, attributes the delay to submission of a different bank account linked to the pilgrims’ ID card or non-submission of verification code provided by the TTD at the time of vacating the premises, or mismatch of photographs.

Mr. Dharma Reddy said the online tracking system would be the panacea to all the problems faced by the pilgrims in securing back their caution deposits.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.