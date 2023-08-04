Andhra Pradesh: TTD mulls online tracking system to know status of refund of caution deposit amounts

August 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating introducing an online tracking system in the refund of caution deposits, which it accepts from the devotees during the allotment of cottages and guest houses.

The TTD accepts an amount equivalent to the rent of cottage / suites in the form of caution deposit, which is credited back into the bank accounts of the pilgrims after they vacate the accommodation provided to them. Certain identified national banks are entrusted with the task of crediting back the caution deposit amounts.

Briefing the media on August 4 (Friday), TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the online tracking system would be akin to the software used by various courier services (to know the status of consignments), the Railways, and several airlines to refund the amounts.

The pilgrims would be provided with a tracking, or reference number, during the allotment of cottages, and the same could be used to know the status of the refund of caution deposits on the TTD website.

This has become necessary for the TTD in view of the complaints of delay in the crediting of the caution deposits.

The TTD, however, attributes the delay to submission of a different bank account linked to the pilgrims’ ID card or non-submission of verification code provided by the TTD at the time of vacating the premises, or mismatch of photographs.

Mr. Dharma Reddy said the online tracking system would be the panacea to all the problems faced by the pilgrims in securing back their caution deposits.