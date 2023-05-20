ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TTD makes changes in ‘arjitha sevas’ and VIP darshan

May 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Aim is to reduce waiting time and ensure quick darshan of Lord Venkateswara for the common pilgrims, says TTD Chairman

The Hindu Bureau

With an intention to reduce the waiting time and enable common pilgrims have a quick darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made certain changes in the VIP darshan and arjitha sevas.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, in a statement on Saturday, said that it had been resolved to withdraw the issuance of Suprabhatam tickets under discretionary quota on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and perform ‘Thiruppavada’, which is observed every Thursday, in ‘ekantham’ (private), till June 30.

Likewise, it was resolved not to entertain any kind of VIP recommendation letters on the three weekend days with an exception to those VIPs visiting the town in person.

The TTD Chairman said these measures would save three hours, which shall be advantageous to the common pilgrims.

