Andhra Pradesh: TTD lodges police complaint against TDP MLC

Ravindranath Reddy is spreading rumours over refund of caution deposits to pilgrims, alleges the temple trust board

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
August 29, 2022 19:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday lodged a police complaint against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC M. Ravindranath Reddy, also known as B.Tech Ravi, accusing the latter of spreading rumours over the refund of caution deposits to pilgrims visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple.

The temple trust board said that the caution deposits are being refunded promptly to the bank accounts of the pilgrims within the stipulated time-frame. However, some persons with vested interests were spreading rumours that the money was being utilised by the State government, leading to the delay in refund. These allegations are false and baseless, the TTD said.

The refund eligibility statements related to caution deposit are being submitted to the authorised banks within three hours of pilgrims vacating the cottages and that there is no room for any delay from the TTD side, it maintained.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To check the delay in the refund of caution deposit money, the TTD has also introduced UPI mode of payment from July 11, the trust board said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app