Andhra Pradesh: TTD lodges police complaint against TDP MLC

Ravindranath Reddy is spreading rumours over refund of caution deposits to pilgrims, alleges the temple trust board

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday lodged a police complaint against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC M. Ravindranath Reddy, also known as B.Tech Ravi, accusing the latter of spreading rumours over the refund of caution deposits to pilgrims visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple.

The temple trust board said that the caution deposits are being refunded promptly to the bank accounts of the pilgrims within the stipulated time-frame. However, some persons with vested interests were spreading rumours that the money was being utilised by the State government, leading to the delay in refund. These allegations are false and baseless, the TTD said.

The refund eligibility statements related to caution deposit are being submitted to the authorised banks within three hours of pilgrims vacating the cottages and that there is no room for any delay from the TTD side, it maintained.

To check the delay in the refund of caution deposit money, the TTD has also introduced UPI mode of payment from July 11, the trust board said.