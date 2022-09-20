Andhra Pradesh: TTD launches ‘Tirumala Darshini’ app to help pilgrims navigate temple town

The app provides directions to vital locations and helps scan QR codes

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 20, 2022 21:32 IST

The engineering wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in collaboration with the Public Relations Department, on Tuesday launched a mobile application ‘Tirumala Darshini’ to help pilgrims reach about 40 locations in the temple town.

The application provides instant directions to cottages, guest houses, laddu counters, Vaikuntam Queue Complex, vigilance offices, hospitals, museum, mutts, mada streets, police stations, luggage and mobile deposit centres.

The pilgrims can also scan QR codes displayed at vital points such as bus stand, Central Reception Office (CRO), Addtional Executive Officer’s office, Vaikunta Queue Complex and other reception sub-inquiry offices and get instant directions on their mobile phone screens.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy lauded the initiative of Public Relations Officer (PRO) T. Ravi. Apart from the pilgrims, the application will also help the Srivari Sevaks to reach their assigned duty spots.

