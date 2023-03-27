HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TTD launches 10 e-buses, for free transport of pilgrims

March 27, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau,G.P. SHUKLA
TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy flagging off a fleet of electric buses at Tirumala on Monday.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy flagging off a fleet of electric buses at Tirumala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy flagged off a fleet of ten electric buses on Monday. The vehicles would be used for transporting pilgrims atop the temple town, free of cost and replacing the existing diesel-run buses. Hyderabad-based firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd donated the buses, costing around ₹ 1.80 crore.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the move was made to reduce vehicular pollution and recalled the trust board’s decision taken a couple of years of replacing all the existing diesel vehicles with e-vehicles in a phased manner. During the first phase, the TTD has already introduced over 35 e-cars (TATA Nexon) for its officials. The APSRTC, on its part, is also operating around 64 e-buses to reduce pollution atop Tirumala.

