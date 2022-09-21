Andhra Pradesh: TTD invites Chief Minister for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 21, 2022 17:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Tirupati legislator B. Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday invited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the annual Brahmotsavams of the Lord Venkateswara temple, scheduled to begin from September 27.

They met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Velagapudi and extended the invitation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Chief Minister will present a pair of silk vastrams to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government on the first day of the nine-day festival on September 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app