Andhra Pradesh: TTD invites Chief Minister for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Tirupati legislator B. Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday invited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the annual Brahmotsavams of the Lord Venkateswara temple, scheduled to begin from September 27.

They met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Velagapudi and extended the invitation.

The Chief Minister will present a pair of silk vastrams to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government on the first day of the nine-day festival on September 27.


