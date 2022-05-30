Andhra Pradesh: TTD gearing up for Amaravati temple’s Maha Samprokshanam

A large number of devotees are expected to attend the event

A large number of devotees are expected to attend the event

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making elaborate arrangements for the 'Maha Samprokshanam' of the newly-built Lord Venkateswara temple in Amaravati.

The celebrations will begin with Ankurarpanam on June 4 and conclude with Maha Samprokshanam on June 9.

Chairing a meet with senior officials at the Sri Padmavati guest house in Tirupati on Monday, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy directed the engineering staff to set up the insignia of the deity — Sankhu, Chakram and Namam — at a prominent location akin to Tirumala so that it is visible from afar.

Display boards specifying the route to the temple also should be set up at key areas to enable the public to reach the site easily.

He asked them to install a public address system, an ample number of fans, and ensure uninterrupted supply of power at the temple complex.

“There should be sufficient supply of drinking water and Anna Prasadam on the day of Maha Samprokshanam as people are expected to visit the temple in large numbers. An adequate number of rest rooms should also be arranged,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said.

He also directed temple authorities to provide the required jewellery for use during the festival after carefully listing them and depute enough priests, adhyapakas and other allied personnel.

As several top dignitaries are expected to visit the venue on the final day for the Maha Samprokshanam festival, he instructed them to coordinate with the concerned officials and ensure that foolproof security arrangements were put in place.

Joint Executive Officers Sada Bharghavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and Chief Engineer Nageswar Rao took part in the meeting.