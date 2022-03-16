Andhra Pradesh: TTD floats trust to treat cardiac ailments in the newborn

It is meant to raise funds through donors to meet the expenses of surgeries

It is meant to raise funds through donors to meet the expenses of surgeries

Extending its social facet further, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has floated a trust to take care of the cardiac ailments in the newborn.

Sri Venkateswara Apanna Hridaya (SVAH) scheme is meant to raise funds through donors to meet the expenses of free heart surgeries of the newborn and infants performed under Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust.

To encourage donations, the TTD has also come up with a set of guidelines for the benefit of the donor devotees. Donors contributing ₹1 crore towards the construction of Sri Padmavati Children’s super specialty hospital will get privileges on a par with those under SV Pranadana trust. Special privileges will also be accorded to those who donate ₹1 crore and above for purchase of medical equipment.

CSR exemption available

Since SV Pranadana Trust has also been registered for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) exemption, corporate donors can now donate for the purchase of medical equipment under CSR funding and avail themselves of all benefits eligible for normal devotees during the life time of the equipment or 10 years, whichever is applicable.

The devout can also contribute money towards surgery expenses of one or more children. Donors of ₹1 lakh to SVAH can get one-time VIP break darshan for five persons.