Andhra Pradesh: TTD EO inspects arrangements at Tirumala for Brahmotsavams and CM’s visit

The nine-day festival will be organised in public after a gap of two years

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 20, 2022 19:48 IST

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday inspected arrangements made for the annual Brahmotsavams and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tirumala on September 27.

Mr. Dharma Reddy discussed with the priests and temple staff the modalities to be worked out for the grand conduct of the nine-day annual festival, which shall be organised in public after a gap of two years.

He also exhorted them to carry out all the rituals and procession of vahana sevas in strict adherence to the time table and agama sastras.

At a meeting with reception and estate officials, Mr. Dharma Reddy underlined the need to have a quick allotment system of providing cottages and guest houses to the pilgrims, and also to procure additional rooms from mutts and choultries.

Later, he also inspected the Padmavati rest house, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shall spend the night when he arrives at the town for the presentation of vastrams to Lord Venkateswara.

He also instructed the health, electrical, culinary and vigilance staff to be more cautious during the discharge of their duties.

