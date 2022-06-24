Andhra Pradesh: TTD EO holds meet as pilgrim count surges at Tirumala temple

Officials told to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees

On an average, around 90,000 devotees have darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on crowded days.

Officials told to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy held discussions with the heads of various departments on Friday as the Lord Venkateswara temple witnessed a spurt in footfalls.

The darshan lines stretched out to a few kilometers outside the queue complex and the staff had a tough time meeting the requirements of the devotees.

Anticipating the crowd to remain high during the next couple of days, Mr. Reddy urged the officials to focus on providing amenities to the devotees, particularly to those waiting in the darshan lines.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Reddy said that the town has been registering teeming crowds from Thursday to Sunday every week of late.

It is for this reason that, deployment of additional staff in different shifts has been made from the sanctum sanctorum to Vendi Vakili and from thereon to Mahadwaram to ensure regulation of darshan lines.

Statistics gathered in the last several months revealed that around 90,000 had darshan of the deity during the crowded days, while about 40,000 devotees got their heads tonsured at the Kalyanakatta.

Urging the officials to be vigilant on such occasions, the TTD EO instructed the vigilance personnel to coordinate with the police and health officials to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees and maintenance of proper hygiene atop the town.

The annadanam officials were instructed to ensure ample supply of drinking water, free beverages and food packets to all those in the queue lines as the waiting time for darshan increases.