ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TTD contemplating resuming Divya Darshan token system

March 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Pilgrims trekking up to Tirumala and not in possession of any darshan ticket alone are eligible to avail of the facility, says TTD official

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The TTD will issue Divya Darshan tokens to pilgrims halfway on both the footpaths.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is seriously toying with the idea of resuming the issuance of Divya Darshan tokens that are made available halfway on both the footpaths for the benefit of trekking pilgrims, says Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Addressing the media on February 3 (Friday), Mr. Dharma Reddy said the tokens would be primarily made available only to those who did not possess any kind of darshan ticket.

Pilgrims who are already in possession of Special Entry Darshan (SED), Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD), Arjitha Seva, and VIP break darshan tickets are not eligible to avail themselves of the Divya Darshan tokens.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent survey undertaken by the TTD revealed that about 60% of the trekking pilgrims did not possess any kind of darshan tokens.

To enable such pilgrims have darshan of the deity at least once during their unplanned pilgrimage, the TTD is contemplating resuming the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US