Andhra Pradesh: TTD contemplating resuming Divya Darshan token system

March 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is seriously toying with the idea of resuming the issuance of Divya Darshan tokens that are made available halfway on both the footpaths for the benefit of trekking pilgrims, says Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Addressing the media on February 3 (Friday), Mr. Dharma Reddy said the tokens would be primarily made available only to those who did not possess any kind of darshan ticket.

Pilgrims who are already in possession of Special Entry Darshan (SED), Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD), Arjitha Seva, and VIP break darshan tickets are not eligible to avail themselves of the Divya Darshan tokens.

A recent survey undertaken by the TTD revealed that about 60% of the trekking pilgrims did not possess any kind of darshan tokens.

To enable such pilgrims have darshan of the deity at least once during their unplanned pilgrimage, the TTD is contemplating resuming the system.