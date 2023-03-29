HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TTD college bags ISO certificate on three parameters

March 29, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda College, run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has received the prestigious ISO certificate on three parameters.

Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy formally presented the certificates to the college Principal P. Muralikrishna here on Wednesday and complimented his team for bagging the coveted recognition. The International Standards Organisation (ISO) acknowledged the college’s impressive performance in maintenance of greenery in college premises, implementing best methodologies in administration and for adopting eco-friendly practices.

Similarly, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) also bagged the ISO certification for following best management practices, which was received by its Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar from Mr. Dharma Reddy.

