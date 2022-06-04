Andhra Pradesh: TTD Chairman praised for his gesture

Orders laying of green carpet for devotees trekking up the hill

Devotees were all praise for the spontaneous gesture displayed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who ordered laying of a green carpet on a war footing along the trekking route leading to the sacred shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

The footpath leading to the hill temple from Alipiri is wholly covered with an over-roof ceiling but for a small stretch of about a kilometre where it joins the first ghat road between the Narasimha Swamy temple and the Mokalla Mitta hills.

According to TTD Public Relations Officer (PRO) T. Ravi, Mr. Reddy while motoring down to Tirupati noticed the barefooted pilgrims who, unable to endure the radiating heat from the cement road, either ran or walked at a brisk pace particularly at the unifying stretch of the road, and immediately ordered for the laying of green carpet and watering it periodically so as to bring in a kind of respite to the trekking devotees from the sweltering temperature.