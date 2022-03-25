Andhra Pradesh: TTD Chairman inspects darshan queue lines at Tirumala temple

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy interacting with devotees waiting in queue lines at Tirumala temple on Friday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday inspected the Sarva Darshan queue lines at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Friday.

He enquired about the problems being faced by the devotees while waiting in the queue lines. Many devotees told Mr. Subba Reddy that it was taking less than one and a half hours in the morning slot and nearly two hours during the evening time for darshan.

Mr. Subba Reddy instructed the officials to ensure regular supply of food and milk to the devotees waiting in the queue lines.