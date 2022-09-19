Andhra Pradesh: TTD asks devotees to be wary of organisations seeking donations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has cautioned devotees against contributing to private organisations publicising their intention to perform Annadana during Srivari Brahmotsavam at Tirumala.

In a statement on Sunday, TTD said a private organisation named Anant Govinda Dasa Trust of Secunderabad has sought donations from devotees for the purpose of Annadana at Tirumala during the ensuing Srivari Brahmotsavam. The Trust has also reportedly opened a bank account number for the purpose.

The TTD categorically stated that it has no connection with the above Trust and that devotees should not trust the claims made by any such organisations and individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD also warned of strict legal action against such persons and institutions raising illegal donations.