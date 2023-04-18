ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TTD announces schedule for release of online quota of tickets for arjitha and virtual sevas

April 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The quota for pre-dawn rituals for the month of July will be available from April 20 to 22, and the bookings for ‘anga pradakshinam’ tokens for the month will be available from 10 a.m. on April 21

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to release the online quota of tickets for arjitha sevas, ‘anga pradakshinam’ and virtual sevas for different months on different days.

Accordingly, the online quota of pre-dawn rituals such as Suprabhatam, archana etc for the month of July will be made available from 10 a.m. on April 20 till April 22.

Devotees can register their names for the sevas during the period, and the tickets will be allotted under the electronic dip system, which will be organised till 12 noon the same day.

Tickets of other day-time rituals such as Kalyanotsavam and Brahmotsavams will be released at 11.30 a.m. the same day followed by the release of Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI) tickets at 3 p.m.

The bookings for ‘anga pradakshinam’ tokens for July will be made available from 10 a.m. on April 21, followed by those of physically challenged quota at 3 p.m.

The tickets relating to virtual arjitha sevas and related darshan slots for the months of May and June will be released at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively on April 24.

Accommodation booking

The online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for the month of May will be released at 10 a.m. on April 25.

Devotees desirous of booking accommodation at Tirumala can avail the benefit at 10 a.m. on April 26 and Tirupati on April 27.

